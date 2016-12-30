Schuyler Falls supervisor: ‘Thank you!’

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Town of Schuyler Falls, I’d like to thank all who participated and attended the third Annual Tree Lighting event at the town hall in Morrisonville.

The weather again cooperated and a good-sized crowd of all ages enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies, conversation and storytelling inside, followed by carol sing and brief introductions outside.

The event culminated with the countdown and lighting of the huge evergreen tree in front of the town hall lit from top to bottom with a bright star (new this year), multi-colored lights, with the white lights inside from the early tree-lighting times over 25 years ago still visible!

We’d like to thank those special groups that attended. The Morrisonville Fire Department with their trucks, the Morrisonville-Schuyler Falls Ambulance Corps with their equipment (and for leading the carol-sing), the town government members and other volunteers and who decorated and organized and participated, members of the town board, the highway department, the historians’ office, the town hall.

We especially thank the town residents and friends whom, we hope, enjoyed the event.

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year — and we look forward to next year’s event. If you have ideas, would like to help organize and/or participate, please contact me.

Richard “Rick” Potiker

Supervisor

Town of Schuyler Falls