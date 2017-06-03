Screenings key in early cancer detection

To the Editor:

Summer is coming, and for good reason, we are all focused on getting out into the fresh air — planning trips, taking vacations and enjoying life.

In the bustle of all of this excitement, we all need to keep our health in mind. It’s time to get your cancer screenings done before you head out to the beach!

Let’s try to enjoy our lives to the fullest and healthiest!

Here are a few things to remember:

Many cancer deaths could be avoided if people were screened for cancer. When found early, cancer is more easily treated and outcomes are better. Cervical and colon cancer can actually be prevented by finding and removing the growths that can become cancer. Cancer screening tests can find disease in people who have no signs of sickness.

The NYS Cancer Services Program (CSP) can help!

Clinton County CSP is a comprehensive cancer screening program providing breast, cervical, and colorectal screenings for eligible men and women if they do not have health insurance or are under-insured.

For more information in Clinton County, call 324-7671. For Franklin and Essex Counties, call 891-4471 ext. 3016.

Christina Porter

Plattsburgh