Separation of government and press in Thurman

To the Editor:

I write in response to Thurman town lawyer Mark Schachner’s recent participation in the Thurman town meeting, during which he berated the press for their reporting. The shouting match Mr. Schachner got into with Michael Goot is a distraction from far more important issues:

1. Many of us resent that Mr. Schachner would take our board meeting time to read a lengthy opinion on the accuracy of press reporting and that he would be paid handsomely by our tax dollars to do so.

2. If Mr. Schachner has a personal gripe with press reporting, he should take it up with the reporter or paper privately, on his own time and dollar — the same way others of us have and do.

3. Mr. Goot’s reporting through much of 2016 and the election cycle seemed quite biased in favor of the opposition to Ms. Wood’s administration. Many of us complained to him. It seemed obvious that he had been “influenced” by Ms. Wood’s detractors. Once Mr. Eddy, Ms. Templeton and Ms. Hyde were elected, Mr. Goot’s reporting has been more balanced and fair, even if not always 100 percent accurate. But then, this board is in total disarray so “accuracy” would be a challenge.

4. As of Jan. 2017, the “opposition” (Mr. Eddy, Ms. Templeton, Ms. Hyde, and recently appointed Mrs. Harris) are now in charge of the town board and of most of the offices in town. In this same time, Mr. Goot’s reporting has been much more balanced and fair — even if not 100 percent accurate. Then again, this board is in total disarray so accuracy would be a challenge.

5. This raises the question: Is the current Thurman Board not happy with the press coverage they are now getting? I am assuming the answer is a resounding no.

6. Much less that the Post Star would “boo” them.

7. The current Thurman Board has a member who seems to have an unusually long arm of “influence” in both the public and the private sector. Has Mr. Schachner been experiencing a great deal of pressure from the board and is he speaking for them?

8. Mr. Schachner should not be using his authority as a lawyer, much less one whose expertise is local government, to be berating the press — and on my tax dollar. Let the citizens and buyers of the news decide by our purchasing power which paper or news channel deserves our support or not.

9. The separation of government and press is even more critical in these times than ever! Mr. Schachner’s participation as a paid contractor of our town criticizing the press (possibly for political gain) only further endangers all of us and our access to information.

Marilyn Hoy-Youngblood

Thurman