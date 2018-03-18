Setting record straight on ambulance usage

To the Editor,

I’ve been told there’s a petition circulating around town requesting that Johnsburg Emergency Squad members never use the ambulance for personal use, even if just going to the store.

As president of the squad, I think it’s most important that our crews are ready to respond immediately at all times of the day.

That’s why I request they take the ambulance if they go to the store or out to breakfast in town: if a call comes over, they don’t have to go back to the building to get one.

I estimate the ambulance makes this mile and a half trip to North Creek about 2 to 4 times a week at a total cost to the town in diesel of about $50 a year.

Our full-time paramedics stay in the building for 36 straight hours.

Though they try to bring enough supplies for the duration, sometimes they run out. They receive no health benefits or pensions. All of them, including myself, work another full-time job somewhere else.

They have not received a wage increase in three years. Our medics could all make more money doing something else, with all the responsibility and education and training involved.

They work here because they care deeply for what they do, and the people they care for.

We are very lucky to have them. Please call me or stop by the building. We’ll answer any of your questions.

Joseph Connelly,

President, Johnsburg Emergency Squad