Setting the record straight on Schroon Stewart’s vote

To the Editor:

Recently you published a letter by someone who made a disparaging anti-Semitic remark to my brother, Roger.

She stated that it was an attempt at humor. Her choice of words and intent were anything but humorous.

Fact: Hate speech and anti-Semitism are increasing in America and around the world.

With a blend of fabrication and innuendo, she accuses Roger of a conflict of interest. Stewart’s sells a huge volume of gasoline and is a convenience store. Roger is part-owner and landlord of Tops. He has no say in their operations. They are a supermarket with limited crossover products. Her claim is dead wrong.

She goes on to state that Roger should abstain and then address his concerns with the planning board as they have jurisdiction over site plan review.

Fact: The planning board has no review of this project.

She accuses Roger of shifting his position.

Fact: From the beginning, Roger worked toward compromise, since once the town board approves the project, there is no planning board oversight.

Stewart’s wants to build a new store not because they want to do us a favor, but so they can make more money. Good for them!

They are a well-run company and know what they are doing.

Working for all taxpayers of the Town of Schroon, Roger wanted to first find a path to compromise. He understood from the get-go that Stewart’s wasn’t going to walk away from this project.

At the town board meeting on Oct. 16, Stewart’s agreed to work towards compromise and Roger voted yes!

Good for Roger for having the courage to work for the best possible agreement for the town in the face of adversity.

Now everyone has a better chance of winning! Isn’t that what we want from our elected representatives?

Joel Friedman,

Schroon Lake