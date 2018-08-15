Show support for breastfeeding mothers this month

To the Editor:

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Breastfeeding strengthens the bond between mother and baby and helps protect a baby from colds, diarrhea and respiratory infections. Breast milk reduces the risk of allergies, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and obesity.

Moms who breastfeed tend to recover faster following delivery and return to their pre-pregnancy weight quicker. Breastfeeding provides an economic benefit by reducing doctor’s visits and formula demand.

This August, individuals, employers, businesses and community groups can show support for a woman’s right to breastfeed in public.

Individuals can support breastfeeding moms by not reacting to a mom breastfeeding in public and gently reminding family and friends that it is her right to feed her baby when and where she needs to.

Families can talk to children about breastfeeding being a natural and healthy way for a mom to feed her baby.

Employers can support breastfeeding moms by adopting policies that provide mothers with time and space to express milk at work. The Essex County Breastfeeding Coalition has grant funds available for Essex County worksites to support policy adoption and lactation room accommodations.

Businesses and community groups can display signs on windows and doors that welcome breastfeeding moms. The Essex County Breast Coalition also has decals available to any Essex County business that is interested in participating in the Breastfeeding Welcome Here Initiative. A breastfeeding tent is also available for loan for any upcoming community events.

Not every woman is able or willing to breastfeed, but those who can and choose to do so, deserve to be supported.

If you are interested in learning more about our breastfeeding initiatives/materials or would like to join the Essex County Breastfeeding Coalition, contact Essex County Health Department at 518-873-3857.

(Adopted with permission from Warren County Public Health.)

- Elizabeth Terry, Essex County Breastfeeding Coalition, Elizabethtown