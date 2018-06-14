Silver Bay resident calls for safety measures on hazardous road

To the Editor:

Recently I returned to Silver Bay for the summer season. I am compelled to comment on a problem that has plagued Silver Bay Road for many years and is getting worse and worse.

I refer to the speeding on the section of road where I live, north of the Silver Bay Inn on Oneida Bay.

With the current construction of the new dining hall, traffic on the road has increased noticeably including passenger vehicles bringing workers to the site, light trucks and even large delivery trucks.

Very few obey the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit. The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, prescribes the width of a rural, local road to be between 18 and 24 feet.

The width of Silver Bay Road in front of my home is 14 feet, ostensibly making it a one lane road.

The road is dangerously narrow, heavily traveled, particularly as of late, and soon to be filled with walkers both from this neighborhood and from the Silver Bay Inn. Especially hazardous is the blind curve in front of the Penfield Cottage.

Whoever has jurisdiction over this road needs to assess the problem and consider remedies, such as reducing the speed limit, or better yet installing a series of speed bumps, or I fear a serious accident looms on the horizon.

Richard H. MacDowell,

Silver Bay