Slow down in work zones — lives depend on it

To the Editor:

Summer is here and our highway departments are now engaged in multiple projects.

This is the time of year where the men and women of our local highway departments switch from plowing and sanding our roads to repairing the damage done by Old Man Winter.

It is also the time of year when these workers are at a greater risk from work zone intrusions.

It is important that drivers slow down when they see work zone signs. Ignoring these signs can result in large fines or worse, injury or even death to those men and woman who work so hard to maintain and improve our roads to keep us safe.

I recently prosecuted a work zone intrusion case where a driver swerved around a stopped vehicle and drove past the flag man holding a blinking red stop sign. Two other vehicles traveling in the opposite direction were forced off the road and the lives of workers were put at risk. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

As the Hamilton County District Attorney, I take work zone intrusions very seriously and am dedicated to ensuring that our highway workers stay safe. Therefore, I ask everyone to take this issue seriously and to proceed slowly and cautiously through work zones.

We need to give our highway workers a break and do all we can to help keep them safe. Let’s all share the goal that these workers return home, unharmed, to their family and friends at the end of the day.

Michelle Hutchins,

Hamilton County District Attorney