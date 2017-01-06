Smoke free is the way to be

To the Editor:

Starting the New Year “smoke free” is a great idea!

‘Tis that time of year when you make your New Year’s resolutions: “A promise to do an act of self-improvement or an act of being kind.”

Might giving up smoking be your New Year’s act of kindness toward yourself and those you love? Quitting isn’t easy, but having a plan will help.

Planning is a major part of successfully quitting smoking.

Smokefree.gov offers details on how to create a successful quit plan, including: picking a quit date, letting loved ones know you’re quitting so they can support you, listing your reasons to quit smoking, figuring out what triggers make you want to smoke so you can avoid them, especially in the early days, and having places you can turn to for help right away.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. Quitting now can cut your risk for diseases caused by smoking and leave you feeling stronger and healthier.

Your doctor’s assistance will more than double the odds that you will succeed, and he/she can recommend medications to help you deal with cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

So if quitting tobacco is the act of kindness you choose this year, please talk to your doctor or call the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (1-866-NY-QUITS) for help making a plan.

Remember this act of kindness toward you and others could be life changing! Best of luck!

Mary Ellen Platt

Project Coordinator

North Country Healthy Heart Network