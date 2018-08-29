Smokers have rights, too

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: The following is in response to Eugene Ring’s letter, “‘Totally deplorable’ to remove veteran from park for smoking,” which appeared in the Aug. 11 edition of The Sun.

I could not agree more with the sentiments expressed by Eugene Ring anent the removal of Army Major Ed Miller (because he was smoking a cigar in the park.

In addition to his stellar service, he’s entitled ­— as are all cigar smokers ­— to some sort of fair and human treatment ­— especially in an open area of a park.

Imagine all the things in a given park and all the people therein who offend others for a variety of reasons. Should we have a right to impose our distastes or dislikes for what they are doing or saying and also have them banned?

A cigar smoker is entitled to some rights too.

- Robert L. Geltzer, New York City