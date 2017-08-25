Spare us and admit you’re a climate change denier

To the Editor:

In the Aug. 5 edition of The Sun, Hans Kurr wrote about climate science and climate change and I thought: “How could virtually all of our scientists be so wrong, and Mr. Kurr be so right?”

My interest piqued, I began looking at some of Mr. Kurr’s sources.

The very first one, wattsupwiththat.com, turns out to be a blog written by a well known climate change denier.

Mr. Kurr’s credo seems to be Kurr and other climate deniers: good, big league good — most scientists, President Obama, NASA, et cetera — bad.

Really?

If Mr. Kurr had been honest in his letter and simply said up front that he was also a climate denier, I could have saved the time I wasted reading the rest of the tripe.

Al Muench

Chestertown