Special thanks to Port Henry Fire Department for fire response

To the Editor:

I want to compliment and thank Port Henry Fire Department Chief Jim Hughes and our wonderful Port Henry Fire Department firemen for their quick response to the fire on our Port Henry main street corner block, across from Mac’s Grocery Store the night of April 4.

Without our department being close by, that side of our whole main street, plus the diner, may have been wiped out.

I’m so grateful for the wonderful, immediate response of our Moriah and Mineville/Witherbee fire departments and neighboring fire departments that came to our urgent need and kept a greater loss from happening. Another reason we need our fire department kept here in Port Henry.

Joan Daby,

Port Henry