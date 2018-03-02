Spotlight on mental health won’t stop gun massacres

To the Editor:

I am still reeling from events of the last few days! It is appalling to have witnessed our president make a public response to the most recent school shooting only to completely omit the word “gun,” or more accurately, “assault weapon.”

More importantly, to imply that mental health services and programs are a solution to these continuing tragedies in a diversion tactic used to distract us from viable solutions!

As a recently retired licensed mental health professional, after decades of practice I’m wondering how mental health is to intervene in these horrific shootings.

We are not known for keen accuracy in predicting who is about to commit a crime. And, even if we were, what laws would enable us to disable and disarm each potential suspect to prevent these atrocities? And what kind of world would be live in if we could be arrested because someone thinks we might commit a crime?

It is also likely that the vast majority of potential killers are not seeking mental health treatment. They are seeking guns — especially automatic assault rifles!

Let us not be deceived by this dog and pony show. There is big money flowing in from the NRA to complicit politicians. Let us educate ourselves as to who they are and vote against them. Our kids are counting on us!

Nancy Lindquist

Lewis