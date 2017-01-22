Spotlighting the North Creek Business Alliance

To the Editor:

I would like to spotlight the North Creek Business Alliance and the programs, goals and accomplishments that have impacted tourism and visitor interaction with the North Creek Business Community.

The North Creek Business Alliance was formed as a Not for Profit Corporation in 2009 in an effort to further establish Gore Mountain and the North Creek area as a premier resort destination community.

This active group of entrepreneurs, managers and just interested individuals work together to grow area businesses and make long-lasting contributions to enhance both the businesses and the lifestyle of residents.

Every Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m., the group gathers at a main street restaurant in North Creek. There is no membership, there are no dues, and the meetings last only one hour. Individuals who attend discuss issues, plans for upcoming events and make comments on various subjects; occasionally guests come to speak on issues affecting the business climate and lifestyle in the area. Networking is the key word.

In 2009, the alliance established free shuttle service between area overnight housing facilities and Gore Mountain Ski Center. The service is offered on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. During the past four ski seasons, an average of 2,675 skiers per season have used this service.

During the summer and fall, the alliance offers shuttle service meeting the Saratoga North Creek train five days per week to offer information, transportation and entertainment to arriving passengers.

The alliance produces Music by the River, a series of free concerts throughout the summer.

The alliance produces Cruise Night, a series highlighting vintage autos and motorcycle.

The alliance sponsors an annual Christmas craft fair and a monthly art walk throughout downtown North Creek village.

The alliance sponsors the annual River Guides Olympics.

This August, the alliance sponsored and produced a tremendously successful first annual Wine Train Festival.

The alliance, working with the Town of Johnsburg has been instrumental in creating 15 kilometers of mountain biking/hiking trails at the Ski Bowl Park in North Creek.

The alliance has also been instrumental in implementing the Streetscape Project for downtown North Creek village.

The alliance continues to support Tannery Pond Center, the local outreach center food pantry and the weekend backpack food program.

To learn more about the North Creek Business Alliance, visit our website at visitnorthcreek.org.

Joel Beaudin

North Creek