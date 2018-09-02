State, federal reps have North Country interests at heart

To the Editor:

I have watched with disgust the letters, editorials and turmoil in the news that oppose our duly elected officials and everything they are trying to accomplish simply out of party anguish.

I would like to say I am proud to be in the districts that are represented by our local elected officials. I have seen and know that Sen. Betty Little, Assemblyman Dan Stec and Rep. Elise Stefanik all have the best interests of the North Country at heart and do not simply vote party lines.

Their voices are heard as representing the best interest of their constituents.

We have to remember though that all legislation are not simply “one issue” documents.

All too often things are added to a positive bill that would not be passed otherwise. Unfortunately, in these cases, we trust our representatives to balance the good, the bad and the ugly and support the best outcome for everyone.

I have seen the track records of these exemplary representatives, and I can say without hesitation, that if they say it, you can “take it to the bank” as an honest and straightforward response and in the best interests of us all.

- Richard Cutting, Elizabethtown