States’ rights is a euphemism for defending slavery

To the Editor:

Yes, Dan Alexander, “what took place 150 years ago really affects us today.” It doesn’t “just present an opportunity for some to further divide our nation.”

Mr. Alexander is referring to the “willful defacing of monuments meant to memorialize historic events,” meaning Confederate monuments.

Unmentioned was the controversy surrounding monument relocation, commonly defended as respectable public memorials. “While slavery was at its core,” he asserts “the war was fought over states’ rights” — indeed, the “right” to own slaves!

States’ rights is a euphemism for defending the institution of slavery. The Confederate Vice President said the war’s “cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery — subordination to the superior race — is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”

Events such as those that led to Charlottesville only “go against the grain of conventional thinking” if we restrict thinkers to the dominant culture. But the United States of America is a republic — where majority passions are deliberately tempered by minority rights.

Confederate monuments, as the mayor of New Orleans said, were originally “erected purposefully to send a strong message to all who walked in their shadows about who was still in charge.”

Given the golden opportunity to denounce racism, our president equivocated.

Any competent leader knows that divisiveness exploited by unscrupulous politicians and sensational media should be countered by uniting us through truth, then reconciliation.

Frank Pagano

Jay