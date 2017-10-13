Stefanik’s ‘look over here’ diversions

To the Editor:

Why is it that we only hear about “bipartisan support” as a good thing when a politician is trying to get a law passed?

Since January 2017, we have had great bipartisan opposition to poorly crafted, rushed and last-ditch health care bills put forth just to satisfy the objective to get a repeal or replace of the Patients’ Rights and Affordable Care Act.

These defeats are bipartisan wins at their very best.

Locally, persons impacted by this repeal and replace process continue to be concerned with Rep. Elise Stefanik’s lack of caring for their health care needs and concerns, at least as they perceive Stefanik’s actions.

Joe Seeman, as quoted in The Sun, claims Stefanik obfuscates her true efforts. I agree.

When Senator Bernie Sanders’ proposed single-payer insurance plan was mentioned, Stefanik’s spokesperson cited “dangerous inefficiency and delays” found in the Veteran Administration (VA).

This is an example of the “look over here” diversion at which she is adept, as I have noted before.

The biggest federal single-payer system is Medicare. VA is a niche program that does not represent a comparable model to single-payer health insurance for the general population. And, by the way, a federal single-payer system is portable from state to state and job to job. Not exactly inefficient.

One bugaboo, not mentioned in the Sun article, is another “look over here” diversion:

“I don’t want some bureaucrat telling me what doctor I can see or what treatment I can or can’t have.”

As opposed to what, the CEO of a for-profit insurance company whose only real concern is how to return your money to his/her investors? At least with the government you should have a supportive representative to help change the law or get assistance.

Gordon E. Howard, Keeseville