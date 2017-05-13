Stefanik’s AHCA vote will put millions of people at risk

To the Editor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) just voted against the North Country. She cast a deciding vote in favor of the new health care repeal bill that will put millions of people at risk of not having access to health care.

These people are you and I: Working-class Americans, mothers, fathers, grandparents and children.

The hardest hit will be the aging, elderly, sick and female constituents of NY-21, making up the vast majority of our demographic. This bill gives insurance companies the option to charge older people five times as much as young people, caps Medicaid spending, does not protect those with pre-existing conditions and threatens us all with a 30 percent increase in premiums if our coverage lapses for more than two months.

According to Dr. Leah Kaufman, a legislative chair from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: “Approximately 13 million women stand to lose maternity coverage under this bill. Like a decade ago, insurers would also be allowed to not cover Cesarean sections at all or charge women a 25 percent premium surcharge for this coverage.”

This does not seem like “an important step in reforming our broken health care system to help families in our district,” as Stefanik stated in defense of her vote.

When will Stefanik stand up and lead? When will she begin voting with the best interests of our district in mind instead of her allegiance to a failing leadership in the House?

Katie Wilson

Keene