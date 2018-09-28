Stefanik’s financial planning policy hearings ‘naive’

To the Editor:

I found The Sun’s article on Elise Stefanik’s committee’s work to help millennials make better long-range financial decisions.

While I think that long-range financial planning is important, I found the committee’s premises naïve.

Most of the millennials I talk to here in the North Country are already experts at financial planning, but their financial planning is done very carefully on a week-to-week month-to-month basis.

Their savings are usually short-range, for a special vacation or a new car. They rarely think about Social Security. Their long-range goal is usually to have the ability to provide their children with a college education.

Working parents (moms, dads and single parents) stretch their dollars to find child care, not just day care but for after school, weekends, overlapping schedules. Their cars need tires and maintenance, just as yours do.

They have rent or mortgage payments to meet. Some rely on second jobs. They skim the supermarket flyers for coupons and the weekly specials.

They worry about what impacts them now.

Health care, for one.

Does their insurance plan cover dental work? Does their doctor accept their coverage? What can be done to bring primary care doctors to our rural area? Why should a veteran have to travel well over an hour for medical care?

As I said, long-range planning is important, but before most millennials can consider it, they have more important things to do.

Those are the hometown concerns that should drive a Congressperson’s agenda!

