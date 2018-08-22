Stefanik ‘all-in’ on Trumpism’

To the Editor:

The Stefanik campaign probably chose Fort Drum for Trump’s visit because it was a controlled venue.

They knew the assembled troops wouldn’t be holding Q-Anon signs, wearing pro-Russia shirts, violently harassing the media or chanting “lock her up” and “build the wall.”

They also knew, given the numbers of minorities and immigrants in the military, equating them with MS-13 or reciting “The Snake” could be a problem.

Stefanik supporters may have wondered why she, according to Trump, pleaded with him to visit. After all, she’s on record opposing the wall, family separation and Trump’s failure to release his taxes.

She opposed his trust of Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies and his trade wars. But there was our congresswoman in front of the troops, next to the man who was too privileged to wear the uniform, the guy who bragged about sexual assaults and who dog whistles to racists.

He mispronounced her name, said he doesn’t take her calls, then gave her only 30 seconds to speak.

Remarkably, his handlers managed to get Trump in and out of here without causing a PR fiasco.

But voters, at least the ones paying attention, saw that despite her words, Stefanik is now all-in with Trumpism.

That’s all we need to know on election day. Those, like our congresswoman, who are comfortable with Trump’s incompetence, corruption, racism, corporatism, environmental degradation, nepotism, authoritarianism, etc., should vote for her.

- Frank Pagano, Jay