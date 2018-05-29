Stefanik a rubberstamp for GOP

To the Editor:

This June 26, New York’s 21st Congressional District primary will determine the Democratic Party’s challenger to the incumbent, Elise Stefanik.

Despite a few symbolic “moderate” votes in Congress, Stefanik has been a loyal supporter of President Trump and GOP congressional leadership.

The outcome of the November election will have significant national and regional consequences.

Nationally, the Republican Party has become the party of Donald Trump. Republicans in the House of Representatives will continue to come under intense pressure to support him, putting the president first and foremost.

House actions will include a continued rubberstamping of Trump policies; blocking immigration with a costly build-the-wall effort and ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) while continuing to threaten deportation with ICE raids breaking up immigrant families; destroying Obamacare, gutting environmental regulations, many dating back to President Nixon, which have enjoyed broad bipartisan support and helped preserve and protect the natural resources and beauty of the North Country.

The Trump brand includes cutting taxes primarily impacting the top 1 percent, threatening Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and Social Security to help pay for increased deficits caused by the tax cuts.

The Trump brand also favors private over public education as advocated by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Trump’s gutting of the Consumer Protection Agency, clearly favors banks and credit card companies over ordinary consumers, adversely affecting our North Country neighbors.

With a population heavily dependent on such programs and protections, Stefanik has not broken with her party to protect her constituents. Her Democratic challenger will.

Christopher N. Breiseth,

Ticonderoga