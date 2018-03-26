Stefanik delays on taking a stand on issues

To the Editor:

My friend Jeff, a man of science, has a passion for guns.

He called me a “gun hater.”

That surprised me.

We had just agreed that “something has to change” and that we can not go on having our children shot at with assault rifles.

We wanted to talk with one another but were mired in arguments that we had never had, with words that other people put into our mouths.

I realized that my friend feels a sense of loss, as do the 90 percent of Americans that support gun change. People are arguing that “my loss is greater than yours, more justifiable than yours.”

I yearn for leaders to bring us to solutions bridging the gap between gun owners’ fear of loss and children at risk. I desire leaders to move the conversation forward.

Rep. Elise Stefanik has not been a leader moving the conversation forward based on her recent actions. She deflects, delays and divides.

She co-sponsored deflecting bills HR4909, the STOP School Violence Act, and HR 4811, Securing Our Schools. These bills deflect from the issue of so-called assault rifles, like the semi-automatic rifles AR-15, and their woeful results of death of American children and adults.

Stefanik delays. Consider her stance on various Republican led issues. She delays until her vote will not matter before voting “no.” When she votes “yes” at the last minute, she issues statements to her constituents with various excuses.

Stefanik divides. She does not work to bring together the people of the North Country. She barely comes to the North Country. She “calls in.”

Elise Stefanik is looking out for her own political career. We need better than that. We need a representative that can bring different views to the table and identify solutions that work.

Stefanik is not that person.

Lindy Ellis, Saranac Lake