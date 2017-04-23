Stefanik fosters open conversations

To the Editor:

We are writing to publicly thank Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) for taking the time to meet with representatives of our group on Friday, March 31.

We appreciated the chance to bring up four important issues facing the North Country today:

• Health care. Our district is disproportionately poor and elderly. We live in a largely rural setting. Many of us have difficulty traveling to and affording quality health care. We do not accept any plan that is not at least as good as what we have now.

• Immigration. The North Country has a proud history of supporting refugees. We want to continue that history. We do not support the Trump administration’s immigration bans.

• Education. For every dollar that goes to a charter school, one dollar is taken from our public schools. We support our public schools, the locus of vibrant education and the hubs in our communities.

• Russian meddling in our democratic process. We ask that you support an independent investigation into Russian interference in American democracy.

We believe that the best solutions to the many issues facing our North Country communities will be found by fostering open conversations between Rep. Stefanik and all the people she serves.

While we appreciate that she meets with her constituents in various small group settings, we echo what so many other North Country residents are saying: Rep. Stefanik, please hold solution-based public town hall meetings. Our group has the expertise to assist with these meetings, including conflict resolution, group process, and group organization skills. We are offering our help.

Thanks again to Congresswoman Stefanik and her staff for their hard work.

Jo Ellen Miano

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Plattsburgh