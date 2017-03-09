Stefanik has strong record of constituent outreach

To the Editor:

In response to your recent editorial, I wanted to set the record straight about Congresswoman Stefanik’s strong record of constituent outreach, transparency and accessibility.

Your editorials fail to mention that last term, Congresswoman Stefanik spoke with thousands of constituents across the district at over 500 visits, including “Coffee with Your Congresswoman” events, small business stops, farm visits and school tours. Our office also has hosted nine teletownhall events where we dial out to tens of thousands of houses across the district speaking directly to the constituents we are proud to represent.

Additionally, last Congress, Congresswoman Stefanik held almost 140 media availabilities in the district to speak directly with local press and answer their questions on issues of the day, in addition to the hundreds of media questions we field from local media outlets on a day to day basis throughout the year.

As part of her commitment to transparency, Congresswoman Stefanik posts explanations for her legislative votes to Facebook each day we are in session so constituents know what she is working on and how she feels about the issues before Congress. Each week our office interacts with hundreds and sometimes thousands of families in our district on the most pressing issues before Congress and we are grateful to hear their concerns.

This term, Congresswoman Stefanik will continue this aggressive constituent outreach so that we can bring the opinions of the North Country families she represents with her to Congress.

Tom Flanagin

Communications Director

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik