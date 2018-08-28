Stefanik not as transparent as she claims

To the Editor:

Elise Stefanik’s latest campaign ad warns New York’s 21st Congressional District voters about the comments of her opponent recorded undercover by a teenager who was compensated for his video.

The ad then goes on to tout Elise’s transparency and all the good she has done for our district.

I guess Elise’s definition of transparency is misleading voters for weeks leading up to the vote repealing the Affordable Care Act including right up to the time she was working as a whip lining up the votes.

Check out CSPAN for Elise’s transparency in action.

My wife called Elise’s office every hour that day trying to get an answer on how Elise was voting.

While she was being told Elise was still reading the bill, I was watching CSPAN while the vote was underway and there was Elise serving as one of the speaker’s whips, moving the vote to repeal the ACA, taking healthcare away from 64,000 constituents.

Elise, I may have been born at night but I wasn’t born last night.

Do you really expect us to believe that you had reservations about voting to repeal the ACA? For seven years, all we heard from Republicans was repeal and replace. There is no way your mentor, Paul Ryan, was going to give you a pass on this vote. As a cancer survivor, thanks for voting to bring back exclusions for preexisting conditions and lifetime caps on how much an insurance company will pay.

By the way, could you also bring your webpage into this century? Your calendar only tells us where you have been, no mention of future events and activities. Another good example of your transparency?

- Pete Beekman, Canton