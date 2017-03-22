Stefanik should oppose Trumpcare

To the Editor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) says she thinks the health care bill that Paul Ryan is currently trying to push through Congress, the first legislative effort to implement the Trump agenda, is moving in the right direction.

Of course, the “right direction” depends on what the goal is.

If the goal is to provide affordable health care to the greatest number of people, then major health care organizations disagree with Stefanik. The American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association, the American Hospital Association and AARP have all issued statements opposing the Trump/Ryan plan because it would make insurance less affordable for many who are now covered by Obamacare.

The hardest hit would be low income people in their 50s and 60s, especially those living in rural areas who do not get employer-based insurance.

On the other hand, if the goal is to give more tax breaks to the wealthy, then the Republican plan that Stefanik supports is indeed a step in the right direction.

The Trump/Ryan proposal would eliminate two taxes on those with incomes over $250,000 currently levied on the wealthy under Obamacare that have helped pay for health care expansion:

A Medicare surtax of less than 1 percent the for those with incomes above $250,000.

A surcharge of 3.8 percent on unearned income such as interest and dividends for incomes over $250,000.

If the Trump/Ryan legislation repeals both these taxes, nearly everyone in the top 1 percent, who earn more than $774,000 a year, would enjoy a hefty tax cut, averaging $33,000, according to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center.

The ultra-wealthy, those in the top one tenth of 1 percent, would get an average tax cut of about $197,000!

These huge tax cuts prompted Ron Reagan, the son of Ronald Reagan, to describe the Trump/Ryan plan as a “tax cut plan disguised as a health care plan.”

Repealing these taxes would knock the legs out from under health care expansion, making it fiscally unsound, and putting its sustainability at risk. By this measure alone, the Trump/Ryan health care proposal is reckless, irresponsible, and should be defeated.

If Congresswoman Stefanik wants to move in the direction of making health care affordable for the greatest number of people, and not just toward cutting taxes for the top 1 percent, then she should join with leading health care organizations and oppose this bill.

Rosalie Fontana

Bloomingdale