Stefanik should shake things up

To the Editor:

Ms. Stefanik,

You have been elected twice now in our district and run largely on a platform of transparency and accessibility:

“One of my most important commitments to families across the North Country is to be accessible and transparent.”

You’ve also claimed: “It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Washington, D.C.”

As a member of your constituency, I ask you to show us your commitment to leadership and transparency and demand that the president release his tax returns. Congress can require this disclosure based on precedent set in the 1920s — the “Teapot Dome” scandal that was successfully used to reveal President Nixon’s returns in the 1970s.

We deserve to know who owns a piece of President Trump and where his interests lie. Without this information, how can we give you our support, or lack thereof, in terms of the upcoming tax code reform debate?

Perhaps you plan to simply vote the party line instead of representing the district?

Now would be an appropriate time to show us your accessibility, fresh ideas and leadership capabilities.

We, the people of the 21st district, are watching and we are waiting for you to embody the kind of courage and fortitude it takes to shake things up and claim your individuality in Washington.

Katie Wilson

Keene