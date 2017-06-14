Stefanik sidestepping Trump tax issue

To the Editor:

In the recent town hall with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), a question that was asked was: “Would you be willing to sign legislation that would require this president to release his taxes to the American public?”

Stefanik responded: “I called for the president to release his taxes when I was running. I continue to believe the president should release his taxes. I think anyone who runs for president should release their taxes. I think it’s an important part of running for the highest office in the land.”

House resolution H.R.305, requiring presidents to disclose their tax returns, was introduced on Jan. 5, 2017 by Rep. Anna Eshoo of California and was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee where it sits, because the Republican-controlled House is not willing to bring it to the floor for a vote.

Rep. Eshoo then filed a discharge petition which allows the bill to be brought out of committee and to the House floor for a vote. Any representative, including Stefanik, can sign this petition.

I called her Washington office to ask why she had not signed the discharge petition. Her staff said they would have to ask her and would get back to me. A few days later, I received a form letter from her office which stated she was all for transparency and for President Trump releasing his taxes but H.R.305 was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee and she was not a member of that committee.

Rep. Stefanik knows very well that the discharge petition is available for her to sign and she has chosen to side step the issue.

I urge those interested to call Rep. Stefanik and demand that she make good on her words and sign the discharge petition for the Presidential Tax Transparency Act (H.R.305) and bring this important bill to a full vote on the House floor.

She has the opportunity to put her words into meaningful action. We know she can talk the talk. We will see if she can walk the walk. She owes it to her constituents.

Ray and Nina Matteau

Westport