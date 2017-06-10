To the Editor:

Rep. Stefanik, you can’t have it both ways and honorably serve the constituents of New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Several of your positions as outlined in your newsletters are purposefully misleading and would appear to be categorically untrue.

In your newsletter dated March 31, 2017, you indicated that you voted “no” regarding S.J. Res. 34 introduced by Sen. Flake of Arizona, which proposed rescinding FCC Broadband and Telecommunications Services protections for consumers. Fair enough.

However, and conveniently not reported in a follow-up letter, you hewed to the party line and subsequently voted “yes” to repeal those protections.

In the letter we received, you underscored that “...Congress should work to protect the privacy of internet users across the country and ensure that consumer’s (sic) private browsing data is not sold without their permission.”

Really?

Your contrary positions would seem to smack of hypocrisy, if not outright deception.

Second, you later indicated in your press release of June 1, 2017 that you stood in opposition to the president’s decision to withdraw our nation from the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Is that so? Possibly in your mind that was true.

As a matter of fact, not “alternative fact,” you elected not to sign a letter that was forwarded to Trump and endorsed by at least nine of your Republican House colleagues prior to his unilateral decision.

Once again, it would appear that you chose to evade the truth in an attempt to present a false narrative to the detriment of those whom you have pledged to represent.

Where is your courage in representing our interests as opposed to kowtowing to partisan dictates?

Rep. Stefanik, you can’t have it both ways!

As a constituent and a concerned American citizen, I hereby challenge you to respond to these apparent contradictions and reconcile what could be construed to be a pattern of deceit and deflection on your part.

What say you?

Jim Haig

Jay