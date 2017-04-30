Stick to holding officials accountable

To the Editor:

In your recent editorial “Protesters at summit reek of hypocrisy,” you set up a false equivalence between private citizens and elected officials regarding the need to be open to the press.

The situations of a meeting like the recent summit at Paul Smith’s versus the role of an elected official are very different.

The average private person has a virtually zero possibility of affecting public policy. Even groups of private citizens, unless very, very rich, have limited influence. The average citizen engages in political activity on his own time and on his own dime. Alone or in groups they are not payrolled by taxpayer money. An organizational meeting by citizens is not necessarily something that is of great public interest.

In contrast, elected officials go to the public asking for votes by promising to represent their interests. They have the power to affect people’s lives, livelihoods, and health.

Their salaries and expenses are paid by taxpayers. They have the obligation to work for and be accountable to the voters. For their accountability to be effective, voters need to know about their activities. Here the traditional role of the press, the fourth estate, to inform the public is vital to the functioning of a representative democracy. Other means of accountability can be quite limited from a voter’s viewpoint.

For example, in January a secret vote was taken in Congress to eliminate the Ethics Committee.

Fortunately, this did become public and the vote was reversed due to public outrage. However, a private citizen’s call to Representative Stefanik’s Washington office to inquire how she had voted met with no answer. Similarly, private citizen calls were unsuccessful in finding out anything about her position on the health care bill. We clearly need the involvement of the press to keep our elected officials accountable.

Robert Gilmore

Piercefield