Stop the bully politics in Schroon

To the Editor:

I recently read a letter sent to Schroon Lake voters from a town board member calling certain other town board members incompetent, et cetera.

He says he speaks for us, the people of Schroon Lake, and even tells us who to vote for.

I am appalled by this.

This is the same person who was reported as telling someone to shut up at a town board meeting about the proposed Stewart’s expansion — which shockingly enough is rearing its ugly head again.

We, the people, have never voted for the library expansion nor the Stewart’s debacle.

Yet the powers that be publicly proclaim the “citizens want it and need it.”

I applaud the few town board members and others that try to have meaningful and open discussions and resolutions of issues that affect us all.

I resent the small-minded, bullying politics that is causing discord, mistrust and a tragic undermining of our democracy.

The homeowners in opposition to Stewart’s have a right to protect their properties, and we the people have a right to a voice regarding the matter because the zoning laws have now been perverted and we face increasing taxes, legal problems and fiscal issues.

This is real incompetence.

The people of Schroon Lake need to step up and vote out of incompetent bullies who try to shut down the democratic process.

We should support those who stand up for us not to be railroaded.

Give us information.

Give us more open discussions — in a place big enough for all the people to come to.

Then give us a voice. Put it to a vote.

Li Manchin

Schroon Lake