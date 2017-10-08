Stop the cruel puppy mill industry

To the Editor:

Reports of an online scam in which consumers who are shopping for puppies are being duped out of their payments are a reminder that we should never purchase our animal companions — online or from a pet store or breeder.

It’s not about the money. Shelters take in more than six million animals every year, and because there aren’t enough good homes for all of them, about half must be euthanized. Every time we purchase a puppy from a breeder or pet store, it denies a home to a dog in a shelter whose life may depend on being adopted.

Purchasing puppies not only exacerbates the homeless-animal overpopulation crisis, it supports the cruel puppy mill industry.

Puppies raised at these mass-breeding factories are denied companionship, exercise, and adequate veterinary care. It’s why dogs sold at pet stores, who typically come from mills, are often sickly and difficult to socialize.

There’s no need to shop around. Shelters offer all the love and companionship we need.

Craig Shapiro,

PETA Foundation

Norfolk, VA