Stopping ticks from the ground up

To the editor:

Thanks for the tick article (The Eagle, June 3, page 1). What I’ve been doing with some success is a program of biological control. Arbico Organics sells beneficial nematodes that seek the eggs that live in the soils. Although not effective against mature ticks, it breaks the life cycle. I’m currently treating about two-acres plus and see no ticks in the woods and grasses of the property ... getting zero ticks on me. I have about 10-plus children that also play on this property, counting grandchildren and all, and nobody is getting tick bit. This was not true prior to the nematode program, my wife and I and the various visiting children where pulling ticks off of us. So does this work? I would say yes it does.

C. David Belcher

Middlebury