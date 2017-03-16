Strength, resilience and justice themes of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

To the Editor:

Every April the Office for Victims of Crime designates a week as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year it will be April 2-8 and the theme chosen is “Strength, Resilience and Justice.”

In a rural community such as ours, crime seems far away, but in fact last year there were over 1,348 domestic incident reports made to law enforcement agencies in the Essex, Clinton and Franklin county area.

This statistic does not include the many incidents that go unreported. The Essex County Task Force Against Domestic Violence wants to not only call awareness to these issues, but also share a little bit of history about the task force and remind folks about local resources they can utilize should they become a victim of a crime or know someone who is.

In 1999, using the Violence Against Women Act funds from the Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Essex County Task Force Against Domestic Violence was formed and began having monthly meetings at the Hand House in Elizabethtown.

These meetings are open to the public for various community stakeholders to gather and work together to coordinate a response to combat domestic violence in our community.

The mission of the task force is to promote education and awareness to all community members, to include the criminal justice system and service providers and to coordinate a community response to domestic violence that will consistently hold offenders accountable, promote victim safety and reduce violence in the home.

These meetings continue to be held monthly at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. and all are welcome.

Some area resources available to residents of Essex County who finds themselves a victim include:

STOP Domestic Violence: 1-888-563-6904

Sexual Assault Services: 1-877-212-2323

Each of these programs is free to use, has a physical presence in Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, provides a 24 hour confidential hotline with an array of services to support victims impacted by a broad range of criminal acts.

Throughout the month of April and beyond, the task force stands united with their community to support all victims of crime and work towards a day when justice is obtained for one and all.

Genie Denton

STOP DV /BHSN, Task Force Member

Essex County Task Force Against Domestic Violence