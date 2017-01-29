Supervisor announces details on junk car ordinance

To the Editor:

The Westport Town Board approved sending a letter to all residents and landowners informing them that junk cars and unwanted vehicles can be removed for free. The board saw this as a friendly way to let people know about the opportunity and consider how they can comply with town rules regarding junk vehicles.

Sending the letter to everyone is part of an educational process. We recognize that people want to do the right thing so we want them to know that for no charge, they can easily get rid of unwanted vehicles.

Westport, like most towns, has local ordinances about junk vehicles. It defines a junk vehicle as “any unregistered, old, or second hand motor vehicle, no longer intended or in condition for legal use on the public highways.” It states that “no individual junk automobile shall be located as to be visible from public roads, trails, or boat or canoe routes, or from neighboring properties.” If there is more than one junk vehicle on a property, it is an “automobile junkyard,” which is not allowed. For properties inside the boundaries of the former village of Westport, no motor vehicle may be stored outdoors without a current New York State Motor Inspection Certificate.

The town is acting to get junk cars removed in a flexible way and will decide on any next steps after evaluating the response. By providing for free removal of the junk vehicles, there will not be a financial burden on the owner. Owners will be encouraged to discuss any individual situations or extenuating circumstances like antique cars, use of the vehicle for parts or demolition derby cars. This is an excellent way to help out residents, respect the town’s ordinances, enhance Westport’s image, and support our economy.

Ike Tyler

Westport supervisor

Westport