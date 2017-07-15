Supervisor spinning on water project

To the Editor,

If anyone had a chance to read Mr. Giordano’s letter to the editor in last week’s Times of Ti, I hope you noted the same blatant inaccuracies that I did.

Mr. Giordano’s obvious attempt to spin this story in his own best interest was insulting to anyone knowing the facts of the situation.

First, when I took office, the only people that wanted a well as our primary water source were from state Department of Health.

There was no plan or report in place to advance the water project or financing to fund it.

Over the course of the following months, the Town accomplished these items to advance the project.

A plan for the system to include Lake George and the well as equal sources for water. Secured zero interest loans for most of the funding.

The Town was awarded a $2 million grant, previously denied, for the balance of the funding, and began formulating a “Basis of Design” report for approval by the agencies involved.

This report is reviewed in detail by both state and federal [DOH/EPA]. It involves many meetings and conversations to accomplish.

We got the agencies to agree with the two-source concept the Town desired.

It includes a new filter system for Lake George. This was researched by making trips to other communities that use a newer technology than Baldwin. The report was approved by the agencies and adopted by the Town in 2014.

Did I mention that this report also has the project timeline as defined by the Town not the DOJ? DOJ never imposed anything on the Town, except a penalty during Mr. Giordano’s term, for lack of progress.

When I left office, the Town was in the process of securing short term financing, ready to start construction drawings and had Essex County finishing the SEQR report.

There was a filtration study ongoing at Baldwin [it passed]. The project was expected to go to bid in January of 2015.

You don’t have to take my word for this. Ask anyone involved with all the work to make it happen.

Better yet, look in the minutes of the Town Board and Water committee meetings. It is all documented. It was all done in front of the public

Bill Grinnell,

Ticonderoga