Supervisor: Ticonderoga water supply project on track

To the Editor,

I want to assure the residents of Ticonderoga that the water supply project is on track with the wells and upgrades to the Baldwin Filter Plant.

The Town is cooperating well with all agencies, our funding is in place and the project is proceeding as planned.

With increased regulation in the 1990s and 2000s, the Town’s two water supplies, Gooseneck and Baldwin Filter Plant, were forced to conform to new water treatment standards.

This factor, along with providing an adequate supply of drinking water at an affordable cost to the district uses became the constraints under which the Town has been working to find a viable solution.

By 2009, Gooseneck water supply was required to meet water treatment standards through a covered storage over the Chilson Reservoir and then in 2014 needed to comply with ultra-violet disinfection.

Failure to comply with these EPA requirements then resulted in the quarterly water notices that all users now receive.

During this same period of 2009 through 2013, a few possible options to meet these three constraints were being studied.

Obvious upgrades to either the Gooseneck or Baldwin Filter Plant sources were initially denied in their failure to meet all three requirements. Finally, a well was considered as the primary source.

It succeeded in meeting the desired constraints and remains the same viable project today.

Unfortunately, the Town did not make much forward progression with this project for another 18 months, as then newly-elected Supervisor Grinnell chose to re-evaluate the prior failed options only to find the Town right back with the well source as the only feasible solution.

Borne out of this obstinate, unnecessary exercise, the Department of Justice became involved, forcing the Town to meet compliance under their imposed timelines, or else be penalized.

Since I took office in January 2016, the Town has moved the project through the funding, environmental and archeological review stages.

Currently, the project is in the process of closing on short-term financing.

The next phase includes submittal of final design plans and specifications, followed by construction in the first part of next year.

This process has been complicated, not to mention contentious at times, especially through misguided information. However, it is imperative that our water treatment standards be brought into compliance at an affordable cost to everyone in our community. It is my commitment to each of you to see that the Town follows through with this project to its completion.

I encourage anyone with questions to simply stop in, attend any of our meetings, or visit the Town’s Water & Sewer Department website at townofticonderoga.org/water-and-waste-water/ to learn more about this project.

Joe Giordano

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor