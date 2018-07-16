To the Editor:

Ed Pontacoloni, your guest viewpoint does not add up!

We the American people elected Donald Trump as our president for a four-year term, he was duly elected by the rules and regulations overseeing a presidential election!

The Sun Editorial Board should apply the same rules to their guest columnist as they do to the readers that send in letters. Allowing insults, name calling and nonfactual information should have voided this article in its entirety. There is nothing father from the truth than his article.

Trump is a very strong and determined individual working harder than any president before him to reverse the damage done to America by the past misdeeds of previous presidents. He is responsible for the economy and paying the interest on the huge debt created and passed down by the Obama administration.

In fact, his tax cut efforts have already shown improvements in the economy! His efforts to protect American interests and our allies have strengthened our relationships with other world powers.

His “America First” and “Make America Great Again” attitude has sent a necessary message to the world, we the people of America will no longer carry the entire burden of everyone’s problems, so get off our backs!

The racist policies of the previous administration have created the split in America and already the Trump agenda is showing signs of correcting these policies.

As for the southern border, “build the wall” is the overwhelming message being sent to the administration via the American people!

Immigrants are welcome via the existing laws, and we the people want them enforced. Violate our laws and you go to jail and will be returned to your homeland! Enter legally and you will be welcomed!

As for Pontacoloni, wake up, get it straight and support your president!

Bert Windle, Putnam