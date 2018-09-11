Supports ELCS-WCS merger

To the Editor:

After having children at Westport Central School (WCS) now for eight years, it is clear to me that it’s time for the community to acknowledge that our kids need our help in improving their education.

WCS needs to move into the 21st century.

With no money for improvements, we lag drastically behind other schools in technological infrastructure and use, the facilities within and outside the school are either barely acceptable or completely inadequate, and we have already, and continue to, cut programs and teachers to the detriment of our kids’ education.

An Academic Intervention Services position, which helps kids meet the state’s math and English standards, no longer exists.

Currently there is one teacher for 7-12 history and one for K-12 Physical education. It’s hard to believe this is the situation we are in, one that is potentially damaging even with the best of teachers.

With low student numbers, the course offerings barely go beyond the basics. Electives are scarce, separate honors classes can not exist and it’s a challenge for students to create a transcript showing a rigorous high school career.

These are only a few of the problems that exist due to low enrollment and a starving budget. I applaud the staff and teachers for what they provide for our children under these circumstances.

I believe Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School has many of these same issues. Together, with a higher collective enrollment, carefully used state incentive and building aids, a strong unified board that believes in high expectations for our children and two towns that see themselves as more alike than different, we could be great.

We need to keep our pride at bay and start to see the merger as a potential opportunity for taking our schools and programming to new levels in order to provide an education our area kids deserve.

- Jessica Storey, Westport