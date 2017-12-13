Surface Transportation Board may be key to killing railroad storage plan

To the Editor:

In reference to the proposal by Mayor Blais of Lake George to legally remove Iowa Pacific’s oil tanker junkyard on the Tahawus rail spur, the Adirondack Council and its consulting lawyers might have found a way.

Following the lead of the council, the Long Lake Alliance sent a letter on Nov. 28 to the Surface Transport Board (STB), the Federal agency which oversees use of the nation’s rail lines, requesting that the STB remove the “common carrier” status Iowa Pacific currently enjoys from North Creek to the terminus of the line in Tahawus.

We argued that the STB had awarded “common carrier” status allowing IP to carry freight on the Tahawus spur, not to rent storage on the tracks to out-of-service tanker cars. We are now awaiting a response.

The Adirondack Council has since determined that IP is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and the 80-plus rail cars currently stored on the Tahawus spur are owned by Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries.

The council has started a letter writing campaign to its billionaire owner, Warren Buffet, asking him to put a stop to what IP is doing.

We urge organizations and individuals opposed to IP’s use of the Tahawus spur to keep the pressure on.

Feel free to copy all or parts of our STB letter, which can be found on our Facebook page, Long Lake Alliance, North Country, at facebook.com/groups/1163250837117691, and press the STB to take action.

Join the Adirondack Council’s Warren Buffet letter-writing campaign by going to its website, adirondackcouncil.org, clicking on the green-colored “Take Action” button found at the far right of the topside toolbar, and then following the step-by-step instructions.

For further information about the alliance’s efforts to oppose IP, email the author of this letter at jacarney4214@gmail.com.

Jack Carney,

Long Lake Alliance

Long Lake