To the editor:

I have spent a lot of time over the past weeks and months talking to Vermonters and sharing my story of how Vermont accepted and welcomed me after I transitioned. However, recent events and conversations have made me keenly aware of how far Vermont still has to go to be a welcoming place for all.

I decided to run for governor after hearing Muslim Girls Making Change perform slam poetry on the bias and bigotry they face on a regular basis here in Vermont. Our welcoming loving state had failed them. My heart sank when I heard that we had failed (Rep.) Kiah Morris, too.

That Vermont has allowed continued harassment of and threat to Vermonters of color makes me feel ashamed. We can do better, but we must recognize that the Vermont we celebrate as welcoming and kind, is often only that if you are white.

I do not claim to have all of the solutions to Vermont’s embedded and structural racism, but I do know that these problems will not go away without our acknowledging them. We cannot address these issues with just thoughts and prayers. It will take all of us examining our own biases. It will take action.

Having spoken with racial justice activists and with legislative leadership, I know there are bills and programs ready to address systemic racism. We must not let comfort, complacency, or privilege prevent us from passing the legislation that will begin to get at the root of these problems.

Vermonters pride themselves on being citizens of a welcoming state. I want to proudly state that this is the truth, but for us all to continue to take pride in that identity, we must take responsibility for these issues and do the hard work required to ensure that Vermont is truly welcoming and supportive of all.

— Christine Hallquist, Burlingon