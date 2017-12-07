Tax bill will hurt North Country voters

To the Editor:

The tax bill that passed the Senate last week hurts North Country voters. Will our New York state representatives stand up and vote against it, I ask myself?

Will they make their votes count and not succumb to pressure? Will they show their constituents they really care?

There are so many details we still don’t know but what we do know is incredibly irresponsible.

Republican senators have voted to increase the deficit. I thought Republicans were going to cut the deficit. The Republicans promised to cut taxes of low wage earners. Where are the cuts?

For me, it is deplorable that the tax bill includes a provision that permits drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a place set aside for future generations of people and the preservation of endangered wildlife. As a resident of the Adirondacks, a protected park, I am disheartened.

I am also a senior facing the possibility of a reduction in or elimination of Medicare funding. And I wish this was not so, but more importantly, I wish this bill didn’t eliminate affordable health insurance for millions of American children and their parents, many of which live right here in the North Country.

Please join me in speaking out for our neighbors, friends and family.

Call, email or write our local representative for Congressional District 21: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, 23 Durkee Street, Suite C, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Phone: 518-561-2324. Email: stefanik.house.gov/contact/email.

Michelle Zelkowitz

Elizabethtown