Tax cap takes away home rule

To the Editor:

Reading the article “Cuomo on taxes” (The Valley News Sun, Jan. 21) I would like to point out some data that anyone can obtain from the Essex County Real Property webpage.

I do not agree with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and our elected state representatives who supported the two percent tax cap of local government. It takes away home rule. Also, the large counties downstate do not have to comply with the two percent cap.

In the article, the Clinton County manager states that the Clinton County tax rate has increased only by half of one percent in the past five years.

Chairman of the Essex County Budget committee, Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, who I believe is still paid an extra salary for preparing the annual county budget, states that in 2017, the Essex County tax rate is $3.25 per $1,000, being one of the lower rates in New York State.

Editor’s note: Scozzafava was not quoted as stating this. The data was included as a matter of public record.

In the past five years, the Essex County tax rate has gone up about 38 percent. Under tax cap law, it should have been about 10 percent. The amount to be raised by county tax rate is established by differences in the expenditure of the budget and income.

The 2017 budget amount to be raised by land taxes is about $21 million, an increase of about $2 million more than 2016. If you would check the Essex County tax assessment for the past 5 years, you will see the county assessments value have gone up about $9.5 million.

The Essex County budget has increased over 30 percent in the last five years, whereas under the two percent cap it should have been about 10 percent.

The county sold the nursing home for $4 million because it was losing $2 million a year. In the past five years, the county raised the sale tax, garbage fee 20 percent and added a new tax on rental property and yet this year the tax rate will go up 3.75 percent.

Property owners who had an assessment increase will have higher taxes. Tom also stated that the sharing of services by the towns was going well. Yet the county highway department does not do shared services with other towns.

Editor’s note: Scozzafava was also not quoted as saying sharing services was “going well,” but rather that the county has been sharing services for years without getting credit from the state.

Shared services with town and county would not only save tax money but would give better use of the tax dollars. Many Essex County towns will be due to review their assessment programs and meet the subject increases of land assessment by New York State.

Essex County taxpayers should be meeting with the assessors to see about their increase in tax assessment.

Edward Hatch

Willsboro