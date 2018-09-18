Taxpayers bear the brunt of costs for feeding immigrant women and children

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Richard Barney’s letter, “Trump to blame for uninsured costs” which ran in the Sept. 8 edition of The Sun.

This is an ongoing argument in response to Mr. R. Barney over liberal welfare benefits, who pays for them and just who is getting same, legally or illegally.

I contend the costs are borne by hard working taxpayers of our nation!

It’s also easy to go to your county website and find what percentage of your property tax dollars are going to these unfunded liberal federal and state mandated programs.

Please read below from the Daily Wire, also note thousands of undocumented children have been dumped into our country leaving the taxpayers once again to bear the brunt of the costs, and don’t think you can twist that around, we are paying even for legal support of the illegals, let that be done pro bono by the elite law firms inundating our system!

“Illegal immigrants are opting out of government welfare programs out of fear of Trump Administration crackdowns coming...

Due to a proposed Trump administration rule to deny legal status to illegals on welfare, both legal and illegal immigrants have been inundating health care providers with calls demanding they be dropped from federal assistance programs like (Women, Infants and Children Food Nutrition Service) WIC.

The article can be viewed at: dailywire.com/news/35386/report-illegals-opting-out-government-assistance-amanda-prestigiacomo.

- Bert Windle, Putnam