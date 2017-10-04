Temporary Bridges Survey

If you’re one of the nearly 200 people who have completed the wrap-up survey on this summer’s temporary bridges construction project, thank you.

If you haven’t yet had an opportunity to take the survey, please d. It’s short and we could really benefit from your perspective and your advice.

As a reminder, in this brief survey we’re asking you to reflect on your experience with this summer’s construction. Our goal is to compile a collective look at our experience so that we can factor what we’ve learned into planning for next year’s construction.

I’ll publish the results of the survey in October. Your individual responses will treated as confidential.

You can take the survey by clicking this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiddleburyBridges

Please keep your comments and questions coming. Send me an email at jgish@townofmiddlebury.org and I’ll try to cover it in my next update.

Jim Gish, Community Liaison

Middlebury