Thank you for caring, Port Henry

To the Editor:

I want to extend a warm thank you to some kind people who came to my aid. I don’t know them, but I hope they read this or hear that it was posted from others.

I am the cashier at the Port Henry Dollar General who suddenly fainted and went down like a sack of wet cement. I was chatting with a customer and a second later, I was on the floor with him asking if I was alright.

I didn’t get names, but I recall the faces and the concern they had for my well being. They kept me still in case of neck injury, called the rescue squad and one lady had medical equipment in her car and attended to me until the EMT people arrived.

Another lady, who called in the incident, called my boss and kept after me to stay still and stay down, was a very special person as well. Had this episode happened with nobody in the store, I likely would have gotten up and ignored possible damage.

I’m happy there are caring people nearby and I hope this message gets out to them somehow.

- Ken Myrick, Port Henry