Thank you for helping to build a walkable community

To the Editor:

Saranac Lake is a deserving recipient of the silver level Walk Friendly Community designation.

The North Country Healthy Heart Network thanks the Pedestrian and Bicycle Information Center for recognizing the tremendous investment this community has made to pedestrian safety.

We wish to extend a more personal thank you to Jamie Konkoski, Saranac Lake’s community development director.

During her time at the Heart Network, Jamie advocated for connectivity requirements in the development code by writing memos and attending meetings while the new code was being drafted.

She also fought for the creation of the Parks and Trails Advisory Board, participated on the project committee to draft the Bikes and Pedestrian Trails Master Plan and drafted the complete streets policy for the village.

Simply put, Jamie’s contributions to making Saranac Lake a walk-friendly community are immense, and we owe her a great debt of gratitude.

Ann Morgan, Saranac Lake