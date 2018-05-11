Thank you for Route 30 road repairs

To the Editor:

As a lifelong resident of Long Lake, I would like to thank state Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Hamilton County Highway Department for cooperating to repair a dangerous condition on Route 30 without disrupting our lives and commerce other than adding a few extra minutes to travel from Long Lake to Tupper Lake.

Originally the Sabattis (with an “a”) Circle Road was the state highway linking Long Lake and Tupper Lake.

The telephone lines still go that way.

Children of families residing at Whitney Headquarters on Little Tupper Lake were transported to school via school bus. At that same time, log trucks also traveled the Sabattis Road. The drivers of 18-wheelers are professionals and probably the safest drivers on the road.

There is no more wildlife on the Sabattis Road than on Route 30. They are probably safer due to the lower speed limit. There are no more wet lands on the Sabattis Road, compared to Route 30, so wildlife will not be impacted because of the detour. The birds will be able to mate.

My wife commuted daily for 40 years to Tupper Lake and would not have minded the inconvenience of the detour other than leaving a little earlier for work.

I realize there may be some damage to the Sabattis Road from the heavy vehicles due to frost coming out of the road. I am sure that was taken under consideration and repairs will be made. They have chosen the optimum time to complete this project before increased traffic in the summer.

Kudos to Acting DOT Commissioner Peter Karas, Regional DOT Director Nicholas Choubah and Hamilton County Highway Superintendent for their development and implementation of this well thought out plan.

Bob Dechene,

Long Lake