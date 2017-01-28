Thankful for Rachel Ray

To the Editor:

Most recently, we have been notified that due to other scheduling commitments in 2017, the Rachel Ray Annual Alumni Association Scholarship Benefit Cooking Show will not be held this Spring. We look forward to Rachel joining us in the future.

Rachel’s generosity for 16 years has enhanced many students with scholarships, assisted school organizations and technical programs. We are very grateful for her donation of time, energy and talent that has strengthened our educational community, students and school district. Please join us as we thank her for sharing her wonderful gift and talent with her alma mater’s district.

Tom Roach

Lake George