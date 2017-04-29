Thankful for railway volunteers

To the Editor:

A friendly “hello,” a bit of information and a smile is how passengers are greeted at the Port Henry Train Station by volunteers of all ages!

The Town of Moriah Senior Citizen Club wishes to acknowledge and thank these dedicated volunteers for their service in keeping this station open for the many passengers that travel on Amtrak. A special thanks to the Mountain Lake Volunteers; the RSVP volunteers and the senior club volunteers for a job well done!

In 2016 volunteers logged in 2,851 passengers who traveled on Amtrak, either getting on or off at the Port Henry Station.

Volunteers will attest that many interesting people, from all over the world, visited with them who or were seeking information about our area and shared a lot of their own experiences making this an interesting volunteer task.

The train station also serves as the Moriah Senior Center and hosts a variety of activities for senior citizens; the nutrition site where meals are enjoyed, trips, card parties, WII bowling league (more bowlers are needed), board games and exercise classes. Come join us and enjoy these activities.

The club is always looking for volunteers to man the station (three hours per month) for more information on volunteering and club activities call Patsy McCaughin at 546-8656 for more information.

Again, thank you to our volunteers for your service.

Patsy McCaughin

Moriah Senior Citizens Club